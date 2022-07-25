Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $281.01 million and $32.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00097169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00234758 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007835 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

