Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 21,270 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 644.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 446,358 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,424,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6,943.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 383,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 377,809 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $44.32. 1,791,324 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

