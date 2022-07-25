Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 6,820 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

