Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 55,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

