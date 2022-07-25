Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

STERIS Trading Down 0.1 %

STE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.33. 784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. STERIS plc has a one year low of $192.40 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.21.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.