Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 176,083 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. 350,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,011,820. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

