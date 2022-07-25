Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 10,612 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 261.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 294,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,203 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 755,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,158,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.