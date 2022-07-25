Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $62.03. 211,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,343,926. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.