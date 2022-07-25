Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

