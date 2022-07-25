Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$2.05 at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.96.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$440.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
