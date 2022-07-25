Tixl (TXL) Price Tops $0.0610 on Major Exchanges

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Tixl has a market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

