TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 890,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,843 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

