Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. 190,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,258,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Transocean by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after buying an additional 13,161,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 117.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Transocean by 1,631.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.