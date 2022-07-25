TransUnion (TRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRU opened at $88.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 88.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.