TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Hits $0.0005

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $298,858.64 and $199,018.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031800 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 655,006,601 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
