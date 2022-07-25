Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

TRV stock opened at $156.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

