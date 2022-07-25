Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Trident Acquisitions Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.
About Trident Acquisitions
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trident Acquisitions (TDACU)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.