Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,177 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Umpqua worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UMPQ. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

