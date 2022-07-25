Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $400,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

