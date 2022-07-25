Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 340,807 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after buying an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

