Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Middleby worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $136.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

