Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,206.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,318,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.68 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

