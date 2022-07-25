Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 11,162 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $131.34 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.94.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

