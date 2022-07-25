Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,131,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $4,267,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,734,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,339,645.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 366,173 shares of company stock worth $30,756,294. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $84.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

