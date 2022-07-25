Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 26,898 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,898 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $242.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.58 and its 200 day moving average is $257.20.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

