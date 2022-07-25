Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 7,383 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

