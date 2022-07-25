Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Hologic Stock Down 1.9 %

Hologic stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

