Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,100 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 9.1% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Trip.com Group worth $47,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.70. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

