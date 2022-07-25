Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

