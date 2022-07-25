TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.88 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $20.88 million and $387,243.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

