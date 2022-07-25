Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,423 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Snowflake worth $42,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,895,000 after purchasing an additional 206,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

