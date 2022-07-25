Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 101,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,299,000. Lam Research accounts for about 3.2% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Lam Research by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $463.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.53.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

