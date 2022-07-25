Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Takes $82.08 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,077,000. S&P Global accounts for 4.9% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.08% of S&P Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 745,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $361.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.79 and its 200-day moving average is $376.18. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

