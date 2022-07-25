Typerium (TYPE) Hits One Day Volume of $29.00

Typerium (TYPE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $471,939.36 and $29.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,669.36 or 0.99993754 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006542 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003710 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Typerium Profile
Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
