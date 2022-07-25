Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Position Raised by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Ultra Clean worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

