Umbrella Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $198,672.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.