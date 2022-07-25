Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,154. The firm has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average of $236.39.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.