United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Citigroup

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Airlines will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

