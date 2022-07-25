United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDIRF. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($36.73) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.60.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

