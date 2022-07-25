United Microelectronics (UMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.14.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 84,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

