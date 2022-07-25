United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Increased by William Allan LLC

William Allan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 4.3% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. William Allan LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $187.98 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.35.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.