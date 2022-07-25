United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,610 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $50,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

UPS opened at $187.98 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.