UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $522.04 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $489.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.95.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

