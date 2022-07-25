Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.8 %

UHS stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.10. 1,069,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $207,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

