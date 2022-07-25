V-ID Price Reaches $0.99 (VIDT)

V-ID (VIDT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004558 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,959.01 or 1.00015986 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006456 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003771 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars.
