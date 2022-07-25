Validity Price Reaches $1.74 on Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00008270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,628,917 coins and its circulating supply is 4,627,820 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

