Validity Price Reaches $1.74 on Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00008270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.
Validity Coin Profile
Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,628,917 coins and its circulating supply is 4,627,820 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Validity Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
