Valobit (VBIT) Market Cap Achieves $18.49 Million

Valobit (VBIT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Valobit has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Valobit has a total market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $27,308.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.
About Valobit
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Valobit
