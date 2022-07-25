Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.65% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $578,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

