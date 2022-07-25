Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,285,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
