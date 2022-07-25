Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

